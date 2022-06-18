While Charlie Sheen does not "condone" his 18-year-old daughter's account on OnlyFans, Sami Sheen's mother, Denise Richards, has spoken out in support of her child while also slamming her ex for shaming his kid.

"I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has," the actress wrote on Friday. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

Richards went on to praise Sami for her ability "to ignore negativity" at her age. "It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle," the 51-year-old admitted. "I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."

"Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourselves in a bikini on IG?" Sami's mom openly pondered. "We've all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? I’m pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too?"





In an interview with Page Six earlier this week, the controversial actor gave his take on the situation. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," he confirmed. "This did not occur under my roof."

Richards also teased the possibility of her opening her own account, saying, "I'm sorry, but shit if I can get paid, and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account."





