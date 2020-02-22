mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Deniro Farrar Is Back In Action With "Sole Food" EP

Aron A.
February 21, 2020 20:33
Sole Food
Deniro Farrar

Deniro Farrar returns in full effect with his latest project.


It may have felt that Deniro Farrar was kind of quiet in 2019 but he coming in strong this year. He returned today with a brand new single after rolling out a few singles in the last month. Sole Food is Farrar's new project since dropping Re-Up over a year ago. His latest project runs for nine tracks with appearances from TRENT The Hooligan, Lute, and Elevator Jay. The single, "Gon Be" featuring Lute and Elevator Jay is included on the tracklist. 

It's exciting to have some new music from Deniro Farrar. Check out the rapper's latest project below along with the tracklist.

1. King ft. Trent The Hooligan
2. Sins
3. Prison Systems
4. Gon’ Be ft. Elevator Jay and Lute
5. Cuban Links
6. Liberated Mind
7. Street Knowledge
8. China Bus
9. Everything

