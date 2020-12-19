Deniro Farrar Drops Off "Exhibit Q"

Charlotte rapper Deniro Farrar has remained one of the most consistent and passionate rappers in the game. You can hear it in every single bar. And with a year like 2020, there's no doubt that he has a lot to get off his chest. His latest offering, Exhibit Q captures the essence of the anxiety and tribulations of the year. Over the course of eleven songs, the Leader Of Cult Rap tackles crisp production with precision as he swaps bars with the likes of Ace Hood, Lute, and more.

Check out the latest offering from Deniro Farrar and the tracklist for Exhibit Q below.