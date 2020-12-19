mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Deniro Farrar Drops Off "Exhibit Q"

Aron A.
December 19, 2020 16:43
Exhibit Q
Deniro Farrar

Deniro Farrar offers his latest project, "Exhibit Q" ft. Lute, Ace Hood & more.


Charlotte rapper Deniro Farrar has remained one of the most consistent and passionate rappers in the game. You can hear it in every single bar. And with a year like 2020, there's no doubt that he has a lot to get off his chest. His latest offering, Exhibit Q captures the essence of the anxiety and tribulations of the year. Over the course of eleven songs, the Leader Of Cult Rap tackles crisp production with precision as he swaps bars with the likes of Ace Hood, Lute, and more.

Check out the latest offering from Deniro Farrar and the tracklist for Exhibit Q below.

  1. Difference (Intro)
  2. 3 AM (ft. HotBoy Lil Shaq & Littlejohn4k)
  3. Midnight (ft. Jalen Santoy)
  4. Let's Get Even (ft. Ace Hood)
  5. Angel
  6. Goals (ft. J Mike)
  7. Wu-Tang
  8. Winter (ft. Lute & Southside Gauxst)
  9. In The Air (ft. E Dub)
  10. Way Out (ft. Erick Lottary)
  11. 1638 States
