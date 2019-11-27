Deniro Farrar & Trent The HOOLiGAN Cause Pandemonium On "King"

From the opening moments of "King," in which a strained falsetto warns that we've gotten things "extraordinarily fucked up," the tone is set. It doesn't take long before mustachioed lyricist Trent The HOOLiGAN kicks things off with an impressive and drawl-heavy opening verse. "Let's get this straight, I play no games," he warns. "Fuck out my face, oh your breath stank." As his verse builds, Deniro Farrar slides through to continue the momentum. "Fuck a carbon copy boy I'm bout to innovate," raps the baritone Ferrar, "liberated soldier n***a watch me demonstrate."

Past the halfway point, the mischevious bounce transforms with a spacey and sinister beat-switch, driven by crawling synthesizers and Farrar's raw vocals. Though brief in its runtime, there's plenty to unpack on "King," especially when you consume it via the @kosmicshots and @kevinlithium directed visuals. As the first look at Deniro's upcoming EP, this latest drop bodes well for one of North Carolina's rising emcees.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck a carbon copy boy I'm bout to innovate,

Liberated soldier n***a watch me demonstrate

