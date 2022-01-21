Denaun Returns With "Me Vs You"

Denaun has returned with a new single, "Me Vs You," which sees the rapper spit over vibey production as he confronts his daunting lifelong struggles with his inner demons for three minutes and 20 seconds, revealing that the hardest battle he's ever fought was with himself.

While promoting the track on Instagram earlier today, January 21st, he wrote, "the hardest fight you will have in your life is with the person in the mirror.. This is part of my personal fight. I hope you listen, enjoy, relate, and want better for yourself. Stream it and share it/buy it. Either way, I'm here to spark emotions that inspire positive change. Grow with me y'all."

Denaun has been on a roll lately; so far this month he's also shared "I'm Leaving," "Not Again," and "Let U Go," although the last time we got a full-length project from the North Carolina-born recording artist was in 2019 with Letter 2 Sydney, which consisted of 15 tracks and no features.

Stream "Me Vs You" below and let us know which of the 47-year-old's latest arrivals is your favourite in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fool me once, fool me twice

Fool me three times, then I'm dumb

This is um, not adding up

Where's the sum?