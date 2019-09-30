Denaun Issues "While You Wait" EP

Denaun has delivered on a little something to hold fans over, dropping off his six-track While You Wait EP.

The hyphenate spent the last year producing for the likes of Royce Da 5'9 on Book of Ryan and on Eminem's REVIVAL ("Chloraseptic" and ‘"Believe"). Now, Denaun comes back to flex his skills as an emcee, presumably foreshadowing a forthcoming full-length album.

Guest appearances come from Joi Tiffany and Marvwon.

Once you're done with While You Wait, be sure to revisit M.Porter's Letter 2 Sydney project, which arrived back in July via his Planit Dope label.

Get into the new effort below.