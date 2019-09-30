mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Denaun Issues "While You Wait" EP

Milca P.
September 30, 2019 03:00
87 Views
10
0
CoverCover

While You Wait
Denaun Porter

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Denaun serves up a new EP.


Denaun has delivered on a little something to hold fans over, dropping off his six-track While You Wait EP.

The hyphenate spent the last year producing for the likes of Royce Da 5'9 on Book of Ryan and on Eminem's REVIVAL ("Chloraseptic" and ‘"Believe"). Now, Denaun comes back to flex his skills as an emcee, presumably foreshadowing a forthcoming full-length album.

Guest appearances come from Joi Tiffany and Marvwon.

Once you're done with While You Wait, be sure to revisit M.Porter's Letter 2 Sydney project, which arrived back in July via his Planit Dope label. 

Get into the new effort below.

Denaun Porter new music new track Mixtapes while you wait
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Denaun Issues "While You Wait" EP
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject