Leaders of the Democratic party have scheduled an emergency hearing, in which Postal Service officials will testify in front of Congress on the ability for the USPS to handle mail-in voting for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The Democrats released a statement signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and others, which expresses their plans for the emergency meeting.

"The president has explicitly stated his intention to manipulate the Postal Service to deny eligible voters access to the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election," the statement reads. "Alarmingly, the Postmaster General — a Trump mega-donor — has acted as an accomplice in the president's campaign to cheat in the election, as he launches sweeping new operational changes that degrade delivery standards and delay the mail," the statement continues. "The Postal Service itself has warned that voters — even if they send in their ballots by state deadlines — may be disenfranchised in 46 states and in Washington, D.C., by continued delays. This constitutes a grave threat to the integrity of the election and to our very democracy."

The Democrats proposed providing $3.6 billion in funding to the USPS to assist in the surge of mail-in voting due to the coronavirus; however, the Republican party blocked the initiative.

