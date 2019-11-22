No pregnancy rumours here!
In a world of endless baby bump rumours, Demi Lovato is brave as hell for playing with us like this. The singer posted a photo of herself holding her faux-round-belly on Instagram on Wednesday, captioned "Real or fake? #WillandGrace #MeetJenny." The star is, of course, referring to her role in the final season of the Will & Grace reboot as the pregnant character Jenny, but the sight of pregnant Demi out of context had us shook.
Her guest appearance on the sitcom, which will air new episodes in 2020, isn't the only thing Demi's got to be smiling about. Earlier this month, she posted a photo with her new boo, Austin Wilson, on Instagram, captioned "My [heart emoji]." Demi seems to be doing well, despite the tumultuous year-and-a-half she's had. In July of 2018, the singer was hospitalized after a heroin overdose in Los Angeles and was treated in a rehab facility. She also dealt with a nude photo scandal this October, and has shared her struggles with accepting her body with an unedited photo on Instagram. Despite everything she's gone through, she told Teen Vogue in a recent interview that she has learned a lot and feels like a strong woman now. Things are definitely looking up for the star.