Demi Lovato Returns With Motivational Ballad "Anyone"

After a painful battle with alcoholism and depression, Demi Lovato has returned in full force with the powerful new pop ballad "Anyone." Premiered hours before her performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the new single directly addressed some of her lowest points and pitfalls. During an interview on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe, Lovato revealed that she wrote the song days before suffering from an overdose. "I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn't," she explained.

The song itself opts for a direct approach, with Lovato being straightforward in her confessional approach. "I tried to talk to my piano, I tried to talk to my guitar," she belts, over a piano progression. "Talk to my imagination, confided into alcohol." Between the stripped-down arrangement and the bluntly honest lyricism, "Anyone" should be a compelling and intimate glimpse into Lovato's psyche, dully powerful for longtime fans and supporters. Check it out for yourself now.

Quotable Lyrics

I tried to talk to my piano

I tried to talk to my guitar

Talk to my imagination

Confided into alcohol