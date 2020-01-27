mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Demi Lovato Returns With Motivational Ballad "Anyone"

Mitch Findlay
January 27, 2020 10:44
1 View
00
0
2020 Island Records2020 Island Records
2020 Island Records

Anyone
Demi Lovato

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Demi Lovato tells her story.


After a painful battle with alcoholism and depression, Demi Lovato has returned in full force with the powerful new pop ballad "Anyone." Premiered hours before her performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the new single directly addressed some of her lowest points and pitfalls. During an interview on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe, Lovato revealed that she wrote the song days before suffering from an overdose. "I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn't," she explained. 

The song itself opts for a direct approach, with Lovato being straightforward in her confessional approach. "I tried to talk to my piano, I tried to talk to my guitar," she belts, over a piano progression. "Talk to my imagination, confided into alcohol." Between the stripped-down arrangement and the bluntly honest lyricism, "Anyone" should be a compelling and intimate glimpse into Lovato's psyche, dully powerful for longtime fans and supporters. Check it out for yourself now.

Quotable Lyrics

I tried to talk to my piano
I tried to talk to my guitar
Talk to my imagination
Confided into alcohol

Demi Lovato
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Demi Lovato
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Demi Lovato Returns With Motivational Ballad "Anyone"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject