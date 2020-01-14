Demi Lovato took a much-needed break from Instagram early in December and announced her hiatus simply writing, "the next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing" next to an all-black image on her feed. Today the "Sober" singer has signed back on and returned to the Gram proving that she was correct about her last statement. The 27-year-old's post sees a refreshed Demi posed with a message on how she'll be performing at the Grammy Awards on January 26th.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Just before the holidays, Demi made it clear that she was single after breaking up with her ex, Auston Wilson. "Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos," Demi wrote to her fan account on Instagram. "Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source previously said of the singer's breakup. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.” We can only hope this year brings happiness and success to Demi.