Demi Lovato is taking this year by storm and has immersed herself in every aspect of music she can. When announcing her hiatus from social media last month, she promised that upon her return she would be equipped with some music. Her first share back was an announcement for her Grammy Awards performance followed by another update on how she will be singing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl in Miami next month.



Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

TMZ now reports that even more music updates are on the way since Demi is working on a studio album and plans to have it out in the first half of the year. The body of work will be the first since Demi's near-fatal overdose that happened in July of 2018 and by no surprise the lyrical content will touch on the event, her stint in rehab and her struggles and journey there on out.

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” Demi said of herself in her first interview since the overdose. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way … a strong woman.”