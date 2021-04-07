Demi Lovato has dealt with her own demons for years, battling substance abuse problems very publicly over the last stretch of her career. Everything that she has endured has been amplified in the public eye because of her celebrity status, so when Demi was rushed to the hospital following a drug overdose a few years ago, the world followed along as her prognosis wasn't looking good. Thankfully, the pop star made a recovery and is entering a new chapter in her life, showing her fans a new side in her documentary Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

As the music community continues to pray for the legendary rapper DMX, who suffered a heart attack following a drug overdose on Friday, Demi Lovato is sharing her honest thoughts on DMX's situation, explaining that she was heartbroken when she saw the reports that he might not make it.



Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

"Any time that I see somebody OD or even pass away that's in the public eye, I immediately think, 'that could have been you had you not been putting all this work in the last couple of years of your life,'" said Demi Lovato during an interview with TMZ Live. "I feel like there's times where I've even talked about feeling survivor's guilt because you do ask yourself, well, why am I still here? And why are others not? It's a challenging thing to get over but, ultimately, I had to realize that every day is a day that someone else doesn't get. Every day that I'm here on this earth is a day that I need to be counting my blessings and just being appreciative and grateful. Also, it makes me want to live the best life I can possibly live knowing that others didn't get the same chance that I did."

Demi Lovato has been openly speaking about her own sober journey, revealing that she's what she calls "California sober" in that she still drinks alcohol and smokes cannabis in moderation.

DMX is reportedly undergoing a series of tests to test his brain functions today. The results of the tests will help influence his family in making important decisions about the rapper's future. We will keep you updated as more information is released.

[via]