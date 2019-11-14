Well it looks like Demi Lovato knows who she's kissing on New Year's Eve. The songstress uploaded a photograph of her kissing on her new man Austin Wilson to Instagram. The black and white photo is a reflection in the mirror of the couple embracing in a side-hug with Austin's arm draped around Demi's neck as he leans in to kiss her. The caption is simple using one word and one emoji: "my (heart)..." Now that the photograph is on her page people are saying the relationship is "official." I mean, is a relationship really official until it is Instagram official?



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Celebrities including Ashley Graham and Debra Messing commented on the post showing love to an often hated artist. Demi, a former Disney star, has had her troubles and people like to make her remember it. Even in the comments section on the photo of her and Austin, trolls and haters are at large. So it's particularly nice to see that she's found love and feels confident enough in her connection to share it with the world. Austin also shared a photo of the two together on his Instagram. Welcome to Instagram coupledom Demi & Austin!