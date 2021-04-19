Demi Lovato has started a hashtag to call out "diet culture vultures" in response to the Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop The Big Chill selling sugar-free cookies and "other diet foods" at the check-out counter.

"Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from [The Bigg Chill] when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter," the singer posted on her Instagram story. "Do better please."

She added that she's using the hashtag "#dietculturevultures" to call out "harmful messaging from brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating."

Lovato, who has spoken about dealing with an eating disorder in the past, has also struggled with drug addiction. She recently spoke about how DMX's death impacted her:

Any time that I see somebody OD or even pass away that's in the public eye, I immediately think, 'that could have been you had you not been putting all this work in the last couple of years of your life. I feel like there's times where I've even talked about feeling survivor's guilt because you do ask yourself, well, why am I still here? And why are others not? It's a challenging thing to get over but, ultimately, I had to realize that every day is a day that someone else doesn't get. Every day that I'm here on this earth is a day that I need to be counting my blessings and just being appreciative and grateful. Also, it makes me want to live the best life I can possibly live knowing that others didn't get the same chance that I did.

