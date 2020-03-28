Demi Lovato has had a whirlwind life over the past year or so but now, she is settling down and starting to feel a lot better about things. She was able to secure a spot as the National Anthem singer at the Super Bowl and has been gearing up to release some new music for her fans. Things are certainly looking up for the star and when it comes to her love life, she has been doing pretty well.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Lovato has moved on from her baseball player fling and is now dating Max Ehrich. For those who don't know, Ehrich is an actor who has worked on movies like High School Musical 3 and has even been on shows like iCarly and The Young and the Restless.

It's not confirmed how long they have been dating for but sources say they are going strong so far. The two were exchanging flirtatious messages on Instagram and fans took notice which led to speculation they were dating. Before this nationwide lockdown, the two were actually seen together which sparked even more rumors.

With social distancing taking into effect, it remains to be seen how their relationship will go on. Regardless, it appears as though both are happing and doing their thing.

