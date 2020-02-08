Demi Lovato is seemingly being hit with dating reports on any given day of the week. Just earlier this week sources had to dead rumours of her seeing Machine Gun Kelly after she and the rapper were spotted leaving Soho House West Hollywood together. Now, even more sources have come through to cancel a report that suggested Demi and NFL player Julian Edelman were a thing.



Rachel Murray/Getty Images

The report started circling when Demi and Julian were spotted E11VEN night club in Miami showering money on some dancers. According to TMZ, Julian is dating one of Demi's good friends and when they saw each other at the club she went over and said hello. Before the new year, Demi was dating Austin Wilson for a short while before they ended things amicably. "She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source explained at the time. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

Demi has a studio album on the way, the first since her overdose that nearly took her life. “What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” Demi said in her first interview since the overdose.. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way … a strong woman.”