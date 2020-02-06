After Demi Lovato's debut Grammy performance and NFL national anthem moment, rumours started circling that the 27-year-old was getting close to Machine Gun Kelly in a romantic way after they were spotted leaving Soho House West Hollywood together earlier this week. Reports detailed how the duo got into their respective cars and MGK's followed Demi's home.



Before the rumour blows more out of proportion, sources have confirmed to TMZ that Demi and MGK are not at all an item and they were simply at Soho House together hanging out with a mutual friend.

Demi recently opened up about a conversation she had with her parents when she told them about her sexual preference. "I'm still figuring it out," she said about her sexuality at this moment. "I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself being, ending up with a [woman], possibly with a woman, too, until 2017."

She added of her father's reaction, “my dad was like, ‘Yeah, obviously.' It was like, ‘Oh, okay Dad.'” As for her mother, "she was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,' and that was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I’m so grateful.”