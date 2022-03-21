Demaryius Thomas tragically passed away just three months ago at his home following a cardiac arrest in the shower. Since that time, the former wide receiver has been given a ton of tributes by the Denver Broncos and the other franchises he got to play for. His passing is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life, and many of his former teammates are still grieving.

Unfortunately, this past week, it was revealed that Thomas' home was burglarized by a group of men who reportedly had ties to the player. In a report from TMZ, it was revealed that a hyperbaric chamber, footballs, an autographed Tom Brady jersey, and various other pieces of memorabilia were stolen from the home.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Three men, 29-year-old Vashone Jones, 27-year-old Perfect Robinson, and 30-year-old Malcom Daniels were all arrested by police following questioning. They have since been charged with criminal trespassing and will have to await more legal proceedings.

What is interesting about this is that Thomas' family is adamant that the locks had been changed on the home and that no one should have been occupying the premises.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

