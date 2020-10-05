The Cowboys defense has been heavily scrutinized over the past few weeks.
This season has not been very kind to the Dallas Cowboys, at least so far. As it stands, the Cowboys have an abysmal record of 1-3 which way below expectations. Yesterday was particularly bad for the Cowboys as they lost to the Cleveland Browns by a score of 49-38. It was a shocking loss that saw the Cowboys continue their trend of bad defensive performances.
Following the game, some Cowboys fans took to the comments section of Demarcus Lawrence's IG page. The pass rusher saw these comments and immediately went off on some of the supporters. As he noted, he plays his heart out every single game and that real fans wouldn't be rushing to give their negative thoughts. Needless to say, Lawrence was upset with what people were saying.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
"I play my heart for the Cowboys and my brothers," Lawrence said. "With playing through injuries since day 1. I will never stop. If you don’t see me enough stop watching stats n watch the game. F**k off my page with that b*tch sh*t. I handle my own."
Next weekend, the Cowboys will be getting a bit of a break as they take on the New York Giants in what should be an easy win. Regardless, this is going to be a very important game as they don't want to risk losing to an inferior opponent.