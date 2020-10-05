This season has not been very kind to the Dallas Cowboys, at least so far. As it stands, the Cowboys have an abysmal record of 1-3 which way below expectations. Yesterday was particularly bad for the Cowboys as they lost to the Cleveland Browns by a score of 49-38. It was a shocking loss that saw the Cowboys continue their trend of bad defensive performances.

Following the game, some Cowboys fans took to the comments section of Demarcus Lawrence's IG page. The pass rusher saw these comments and immediately went off on some of the supporters. As he noted, he plays his heart out every single game and that real fans wouldn't be rushing to give their negative thoughts. Needless to say, Lawrence was upset with what people were saying.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images