While DeMarcus Cousins is no longer on the Golden State Warriors, there is no doubt that he was a big presence on the team during this past season, even if they couldn't win the championship. According to Ethan Strauss of The Athletic, Cousins took a liking to some of the prospects on the Warriors, including Alen Smailagic who was from Serbia. In the article, which was centered around Smailagic, Strauss explains how Cousins had to go to Santa Cruz during his rehab where he got to meet some of the younger players. That's where Cousins started to chirp Smailagic with some words he had never heard before.

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Per The Athletic:

"'This is like seven, eight months, living in America,' he says of his current linguistic facility. He’s still learning new terms. “Virgin” was a word introduced to him by DeMarcus Cousins a few months ago. The lumbering veteran big man went down to Santa Cruz on a rehab assignment last season and relentlessly teased the eager kid in trash-talk sessions. Smailagić recounts Cousins repeatedly yelling, “Don’t play with us, you’re probably a virgin!” Smailagić would shoot back, “I’ll show you,” perhaps not completely understanding the context of the insult. “It was great,” Smailagić said of his time trying to prove himself to Cousins."

Unfortunately, Cousins won't be there next year to make fun of Smailagic's sexual exploits although maybe it's for the best. The Warriors seem to think Smailagic can make a big impact with the team so only time will tell whether or not that's the case.