DeMarcus Cousins was hoping to have a successful season with the Houston Rockets following his numerous injuries over the last few seasons. There were various fans who were hoping to see Cousins perform to the best of his abilities, and in the early going of the season, he looked pretty good. Unfortunately, following the James Harden trade, things fell apart, and eventually, the Rockets decided to part ways with Cousins.

Since that time, Cousins has been a free agent and is looking for a new team. It remains surprising that he is not with a team, although today, he decided to drop a hype video that shows off the full range of his talents. Of course, this is a ploy to get signed, and it seems like it may just work.

Cousins is one of those players who can add some depth to a playoff contender, and there is no doubt that within a few weeks, he will be on a new team. He still has plenty left to give, and if he remains healthy, he could become what he was with the Warriors just a couple of years ago.

The buyout market is filled with talent, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you informed on all of the latest updates from around the league.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images