DeMarcus Cousins has had his fair share of injury problems throughout his career, including a devastating Achilles injury that spilled into last season with the Golden State Warriors. From there, Boogie injured his quad in the playoffs and had to miss numerous games until he was able to return for the Finals. Cousins struggled to find a contract during the offseason but was eventually rewarded by the Los Angeles Lakers, with a one-year deal.

Lakers fans have been excited to see how Cousins will play with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, especially since he and AD had great chemistry while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. It looks like Cousins might be experiencing a bit of set back though, as Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers star suffered a knee injury during a recent training session. In fact, Cousins will have to undergo tests to see just how bad it is.

While this is some cause for concern, fans shouldn't hit the panic button just yet as it's unclear what the severity of the injury is. Cousins has had his fair share of injury woes in the past but that doesn't mean he's guaranteed to be out long term.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates on Cousins condition once his tests have been completed.