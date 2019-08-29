DeMarcus Cousins was hit with some pretty hefty allegations this past week when his baby mama Christy West claimed he threatened to kill her during a phone conversation. West says they were arguing about Cousins letting his son attend his wedding over the weekend and that's when he allegedly made the threat. Audio of the call was obtained by TMZ and quickly went viral online.

"I'm gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level," the man in the audio says ... "Can I have my son here, please?"

When West responds, "No," the man on the other end of the call threatens, "I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head."

According to ESPN, the newest development in this story is that a warrant is now out for Cousins' arrest in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently being faced with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge which has also been listed as a "third-degree harassing communications" charge.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Cousins who also tore his ACL while playing a pick-up game. This was supposed to be his comeback season but now he will have to spend most of it on the sidelines.

As of right now, there are no more updates on this case but we will be sure to bring them to you.