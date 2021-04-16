DeMarcus Cousins was supposed to have a fresh start with the Houston Rockets this season. With John Wall and James Harden on the team, it seemed like the Rockets had a real opportunity to be good. Instead, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets and Victor Oladipo came in to replace him. None of these moves worked out in the Rockets' favor and eventually, Cousins was bought out which left him as a free agent.

For weeks now, Cousins has been looking for his next opportunity, and today, he finally got it. According to Shams Charania Of The Athletic, Cousins has been signed to a 10-day contract by the Los Angeles Clippers.

These contracts are never guaranteed although they do allow Cousins to showcase his talents and make an impression on the roster. If the Clippers feel as though he is worthy of keeping, they will sign him for the rest of the year or they can simply release him, where he would ultimately become a free agent again.

The Clippers are a team that has a real chance at going far in the playoffs and Cousins could prove to be some solid depth that would help down the stretch. Whether or not this partnership works out, however, remains to be seen.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images