DeMarcus Cousins is a player who has been plagued by injuries over the last few years although that hasn't stopped him from grinding and trying to be the best player he can be. At the start of the season, he got to play with the Houston Rockets although eventually, they let him go after guaranteeing his contract. Leading up to the trade deadline, Cousins was advocating for a new home, and eventually, he was given a couple of 10-day contracts with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Now, Cousins has been signed for the rest of the season, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. The Clippers are set to go on a big playoff run and they will need to consolidate their depth in order to hit their goals. Needless to say, keeping Cousins for the rest of the season was high on the priority list.

The Clippers have made some big moves over the past few weeks. For instance, they traded Lou Williams for Rajon Rondo which has already proven to be an exceptional deal for both sides. Despite their failures last season, the Clippers are in the driver's seat right now and they will certainly be determined to change the narratives surrounding the franchise.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images