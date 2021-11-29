The Milwaukee Bucks intend to sign veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, according to ESPN's Adian Wojnarowski. The team is in need of depth at the position after Brook Lopez suffered a back injury, earlier this season.

The contract is expected to be a one-year, non-guaranteed deal.

Cousins reposted a tweet from Shams Charania announcing the signing on his Instagram story, Sunday night.



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Cousins recently spent the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers. Before that, he played for the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings.

Over his 10-year career, Cousins has averaged 20.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Since tearing an ACL and an Achilles in recent years, his production has seen a significant drop. Cousins has been selected to four All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams. He was drafted 5th overall by the Kings in the 2010 NBA Draft. He spent seven years with the organization, where he played the best basketball of his career.

The Bucks are currently 13-8 and once again have championship aspirations with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The team took home the title for the first time in 50 years, last season.

Cousins has yet to win an NBA title.

[Via]