Golden State Warriors All Star center DeMarcus Cousins played a pivotal role in the team's Game 2 victory against the Toronto Raptors, and he'll be relied upon even more in Game 3 as the defending champs deal with a slue of injuries.

Cousins, who missed a majority of the post-season after suffering a torn quad in the first round, didn't provide much help when he returned to the court for Game 1 of the NBA Finals but he bounced back in Game 2 with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

When asked about his mindset following that devastating injury in the opening round of the playoffs, Cousins tells ESPN's Rachel Nichols, “I was just ready to quit. Like, throw the towel in."

With Kevin Durant still sidelined, Klay Thompson listed as questionable, Andre Iguodala nursing an injury and Kevon Looney out for the season, the Warriors will need DeMarcus Cousins more than ever. The six-time All Star clearly isn't playing at 100% but if Game 2 was any indication he can still have a major impact in this series moving forward.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at Oracle Arena tonight at 9pm ET.