Prior to the NBA shut down, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were having a phenomenal year. The team was in first place in the Western Conference, and all of the oddsmakers had them as the favorites to go out and win the title. With the league returning in just a couple of weeks from now, this conventional wisdom still applies, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Lakers will be able to go out and get LeBron that fourth ring.

During an appearance on ESPN today, DeMarcus Cousins spoke about his former Los Angeles Lakers teammates and what he thinks they will be able to accomplish. Cousins also spoke about LeBron James specifically, and why he ultimately deserves to walk away with the MVP trophy at the end of the season.

As you can see in the clip above, Cousins says LeBron is playing at the highest level of anyone in the league with grey hair, which means he's pretty much secured the award. Cousins' take is clearly a humorous one although you can't help but laugh.

Ever since the quarantine period started, LeBron has been growing out his beard and there have been quite a few grey hairs. Hopefully, his age won't show itself so obviously out on the court.