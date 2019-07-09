DeMarcus Cousins will get a fresh start in the 2019-20 NBA season, as he recently signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, following his lone season with the Golden State Warriors. Cousins, who has battled injuries ever since tearing his achilles in January 2018, is on a mission to prove that he's still among the game's best bigs.

With than in mind, Boogie has revealed that he's ditching the No. 0 he wore in New Orleans and Golden State in favor of the No. 15 he wore during his time with the Sacramento Kings and before that, the Kentucky Wildcats. As we know, LeBron James will also be switching back to No. 6 next season, after he gave his No. 23 to Anthony Davis.

Cousins, who will turn 29 in August, averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 regular season games with the Dubs, but he suffered a torn quad in the opening round of the playoffs and was a shell of himself in the Finals against Toronto.

The six-time All Star told ESPN's Rachel Nichols in June that he was "ready to quit" after that devastating quad injury in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

"I was just ready to quit," Cousins explained to Nichols. "Like, throw the towel in. ... Human nature is the first thing. It's like, 'Why? Why me? Why now? What did I do wrong? Why do I deserve this?' And that's not always the case. It's usually [that] it's repaying you for the next moment. "This is you putting your armor on. Slowly but surely. Because your next moment's gonna be even tougher."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images