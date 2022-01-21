DeMarcus Cousins has bounced around the league quite a bit over the last few years. Ever since leaving the Sacramento Kings, Cousins has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, and most recently, the Milwaukee Bucks.

After being waived by the Bucks, Cousins has been standing idle for his next job in the league, and with 10-day contracts being dished out left and right, it was a matter of time before a team finally decided to give him an opportunity.

Now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Cousins will be signing with the Denver Nuggets, to a 10-day deal that will see him participate in six games. It is a pretty packed schedule for the Nuggets, and it will give Cousins a chance to prove himself.

The Nuggets have been giving out a ton of 10-day deals as of late, with the most high-profile signing being Isaiah Thomas. The Nuggets are a team that has struggled with injury and COVID issues, so these signings have been a real blessing for the roster.

With Cousins making his debut with the Nuggets tonight, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the basketball world.