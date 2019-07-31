DeMarcus Cousins seemed like a man who couldn't find a team this offseason, although things quickly turned around for him as he was able to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are seen as a title contender right now and if Cousins can back to his old form, there is no denying how dangerous the purple and gold can be. Cousins will have a lot of work to do in the offseason and before he heads to training camp, it appears as though he has been playing some rec league basketball which is both scary and hilarious.

In the clip above, you can see Cousins easily dominating a bunch of scrubs who just wanted to have fun that day. Let's be honest, if you're playing in a rec league, you're probably not the best ballplayer in the world. Imagine going to play some pick-up basketball with your friends and now, all of a sudden, you have to guard Boogie Cousins. It might make for a great story to tell your friends but you probably won't be so thrilled about it once he absolutely smokes you in the paint.

Either way, it's good to see Cousins enjoying himself especially after the disappointment of losing in the NBA Finals last season.