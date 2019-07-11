DeMarcus Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this past week and is expected to fit in nicely with the squad. The team consists some of Cousins former Pelicans teammates such as Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis so the former Warriors is definitely familiar with the roster. Injury problems have hurt Cousins over the last few seasons but he seems to be determined to come back with a vengeance this year and play all 82 games. If Cousins can get back to his form of just a few years ago, the Lakers will be even scarier than we originally imagined.

During an interview with Spectrum Sportsnet, Cousins was asked why he chose to come to the Lakers and his answer was pretty hilarious. Cousins says he got to speak to Rondo and AD who essentially "kidnapped" him to come and play for them. His decision to play with the Lakers probably wasn't too difficult though. Cousins, Davis, and Rondo had incredible chemistry together and with LeBron James in the mix, this has the potential to be unstoppable.

Cousins was being passed up by numerous teams before being claimed by the Lakers, so he will certainly be motivated to prove all of the doubters wrong during this upcoming campaign.