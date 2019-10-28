DeMarcus Cousins has consistently been one of the unluckiest players in the NBA when it comes to injuries. It seems like he is constantly dealing with a new issue and this year was supposed to be Cousins' opportunity to show teams that he can really make a difference and earn himself a lot of money. He signed a short 1-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and fans were excited to see him suit up for the purple and gold. Things quickly turned disastrous for Cousins as he tore his ACL while playing at a local gym.

ACL injuries are typically pretty brutal and initially, it was believed that Cousins would miss nine to 12 months. In a report from Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the team hasn't completely ruled out the idea of Cousins getting minutes this year.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Vogel's statement is great news for both the Lakers and Cousins who were hoping to see a lot of each other this year. Cousins is an extremely effective player when he's healthy and has been known to have great chemistry with Anthony Davis. If Cousins were to get back into the lineup, it's clear the Lakers would be even more dangerous.

If you're a Lakers fan, you can't help but feel hopeful in light of this news.