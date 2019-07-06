The free agency frenzy continues and per usual, Adrian Wojnarowski has us covered on the latest.

In new developments, the NBA expert and insider has revealed that DeMarcus Cousins will be joining the Los Angeles Lakers for one year after Anthony Davis and other players allegedly played a role in persuading the formers Warriors center to head down to Los Angeles.

During his last season with the Warriors, Cousins averaged a total of 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds during the regular season, playing for 30 games after returning from an Achilles injury. During the first round of this year's playoffs, Cousins suffered another injury to his left quad that wouldn't allow him to return until this year's Finals.

Initial reports suggested that Cousins would land somewhere on the East coast, with the Miami Heat courting him while Kevin Durant's move to Brooklyn fueled speculation of Cousins following behind. However, it looks like the strong prospect of a ring with the Lakers squad forming around Anthony Davis and LeBron James was too enticing to pass up.