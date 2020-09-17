DeMar DeRozan recently wrapped up his second season with the San Antonio Spurs and while the team hasn't been ultra-successful in the playoffs, there is no denying that DeRozan has been one of the bright spots on the team. As many fans already know, DeRozan is a Nike athlete who loves to wear Kobe's. This past season, he mostly wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro which was celebrating its 10th anniversary. For much of the year, DeRozan got to sport a "Zebra" PE and now, it is about to be released to the public.

As seen in the official photos below, the sneaker has a mostly silver and white upper that contains both stripes and checkers. It's a very unique aesthetic that is complemented by a black Nike swoosh and back heel. These elements come together to create a color scheme that is clearly made with the San Antonio Spurs' jerseys in mind.

For those of you out there who are hoping to add these to your collection, you will be able to do so as of Friday, September 18th for $180 USD. They will be coming out through the Nike SNKRS App as well as Nike basketball retailers, so be on the lookout.

Image via Nike

