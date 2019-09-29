San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan will be launching a new line of COMP10 apparel next month, and the gear will only be available in San Antonio. In fact, DeRozan has selected one store that will be the exclusive spot for all the COMP10 gear.

True North, located in Alamo Heights, was founded by 18-year old Eddie Pagan and he opened the store with his parents just last year. The store says it will be selling COMP10 apparel available on the line's website, as well as exclusive items only sold at True North.

In addition to being the exclusive location for DeRozan's COMP10 apparel, which includes tees and hats, the man himself will reportedly host a meet and greet for the launch on October 12.

In his first season with the San Antonio Spurs last year, DeRozan averaged 21.2 points, 6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The Spurs finished with a 48-34 record, good enough for seventh in the Western Conference, and they took the Denver Nuggets to seven games in the first round before being eliminated.

DeRozan and the Spurs will kickoff the 2019-20 campaign with a trio of home games, beginning with a matchup against the New York Knicks on October 23.