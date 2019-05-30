Longtime Toronto Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan is still pulling for his former squad, despite how upset he was when the organization traded him to the San Antonio Spurs last Summer.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Kyle Lowry explained that he still talks to DeRozan everyday and that he truly wants the Raptors to win a ring. Lowry, who played alongside DeRozan for six straight seasons, says:

"DeMar is definitely a big part of what we built here. All the guys he has relationships with, he still texts us. He wants us to be successful, he wants us to win a ring."

Ahead of Toronto's first-ever NBA Finals game, Lowry also sat down for an interview with Marc Spears of The Undefeated, in which the 33-year old veteran further described how happy DeRozan is for the Raptors.

Per The Undefeated: