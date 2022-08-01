DeMar DeRozan had himself an incredible season with the Chicago Bulls last year. After being counted out with the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan was able to show fans that he is still an amazing offensive talent with the heart to match. Before Lonzo Ball's injury, DeRozan was able to help turn the Bulls into a top team in the Eastern Conference, and there is no doubt he is eager to match that success heading into next season.

Throughout his time in the NBA, DeRozan has been signed to Nike. In fact, DeRozan has been a huge representative of the Kobe Bryant line. DeRozan is always wearing Kobe sneakers, and with Nike getting the Kobe deal back, it would only make sense that the Beaverton brand would seek to keep DeMar on board, long term.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

According to a new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Nike has signed DeRozan to a four-year deal. This lucrative new contract will make sure that DeRozan remains the current face of the Kobe Bryant line. Throughout next season, you will be able to see DeRozan wearing a ton of great Kobe sneakers, and there is no doubt that he will do a great job of keeping Kobe's sneaker legacy intact.

Nike lost the Kobe line for a few months following a contract dispute with the late legend's estate. Recently, the two sides were able to come to an agreement, and it has ultimately paved the way for DeRozan to continue supporting one of his heroes.