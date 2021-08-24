DeMar DeRozan Shares Debut Rap Song "500 M Liquid" With Problem

Finally, DeMar DeRozan has released his debut rap song, titled "500 M Liquid." The track features Problem, and it's the first record that the NBA star has ever released.

Previously, the Chicago Bulls star revealed that he could rap, claiming that Drake and Kendrick Lamar have both complimented his skills. On Tuesday, he's finally showing his bars to the world though, dropping "500 M Liquid" on Instagram and Twitter.

The beat sounds like it was tailormade for Drake, but the former Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs star slides over the instrumental. The track comes complete with a shoutout for Zach LaVine.

Check out DeMar DeRozan's debut rap song with Problem below, and be sure to read our long-form article, "Rap Or Go To The League: How The NBA Embedded Itself In Hip-Hop's DNA."

Quotable Lyrics:

Moved to the Windy City, top 5, we gon' win

Zach LaVine from the line

All you clowns on the pine

Counted out, just fine