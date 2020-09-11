Yesterday, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys made the brave choice to come out and speak on the death of his brother Jace, who took his own life a few months. Prescott also admitted to suffering from depression following Jace's death, noting that he lacked the motivation to go and workout. It was devastating admission that was immediately criticized by the likes of Skip Bayless, who belittled his mental health, saying it made him a weak leader.

Bayless has been heavily criticized for these remarks and while he offered a half-apology today, he mostly just doubled down despite being wrong. DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs has had his own struggles with mental health in the past, and today, he showed solidarity with Dak as he took to Twitter and called Skip a "punk" for his out of pocket remarks.

"S/o to @dak! Real strength is shown through vulnerability. Ppl like Skip are the reason why people suffer from depression at such a high rate! You’re the definition of a punk. Depression is REAL LIFE!" DeRozan wrote.

Prescott has received kind words from many throughout the sports world, which just goes to show that many of us all have similar personal experiences. Hopefully, Prescott is feeling the love right now.