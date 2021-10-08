Throughout the preseason, Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan have proven to be a powerhouse for the Chicago Bulls. Their chemistry has been off the charts so far and heading into this season, the Bulls seem poised for a playoff run. This is great news for fans of the team, and if you're a player like DeRozan, you can't help but be excited about the youth that surrounds you.

Recently, DeRozan got to speak with Shams Charania of Stadium where he went in-depth on his move to Chicago and how he loves playing with LaVine. He also got to talk about free agency, where he almost signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. While his talks with LeBron James were great, he also felt as though there were roadblocks that kept him off of their roster.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“They was great, honestly," DeRozan said. "Tried to make it work, had plenty of conversations with Bron. Tried to make it work…just didn’t work. You know how the business goes. One thing can just change the whole dynamic on everything. But it was a hell of an opportunity that we tried to make happen. Me being from LA would’ve been crazy, but some things just don’t work out. It’s always great just to have the opportunity.”

While DeRozan won't get to play for his hometown team, there is no denying that he has a fantastic opportunity ahead of him. If the new Bulls Big Three can carry their momentum from the preseason, they could very well become darkhorses in the Eastern Conference.