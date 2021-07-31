DeMar DeRozan has always been a solid offensive player throughout his time in the NBA. After being drafted by the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan quickly became a star in the city as he was paired up with the likes of Kyle Lowry. DeRozan and Lowry proved to be one of the best duos in the history of the team, although their time together came to an abrupt end thanks to the infamous Kawhi Leonard trade that ultimately won the Raptors the NBA title.

Since that time, DeRozan has been playing the San Antonio Spurs and it has become a foregone conclusion that he would leave the team during his upcoming free agency. DeRozan has plenty of suitors out there, and he has the ability to pick and choose where he ultimately ends up.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

According to a new report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, DeRozan remains highly interested in the Los Angeles Lakers, who just traded for the likes of Russell Westbrook. DeRozan has consistently wanted to return home and based on Fischer's claims, DeRozan will do it at a discount if the Lakers want him. This should come as good news to the Lakers, who have been hoping for better spacing for the starting lineup.

There is no guarantee that DeRozan will wind up in Los Angeles, however, it's looking like the Lakers are at the top of his list. If he were to join a team with LeBron, AD, and Westbrook, then his chances of winning that coveted title would go up tremendously.