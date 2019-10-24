DeMar DeRozan was a star who made a name for himself while playing for the Toronto Raptors. The team was dominant in the Eastern Conference during his tenure but they could never seem to get over the hump when it came to the playoffs. Last season, the team traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard who ended up winning the team a championship. Many fans took note of how hard it must have been for DeRozan to see his former team reach such glory so soon after trading him away.

Prior to their game against the Pelicans on Tuesday night, the Raptors received their championship rings. In an interview with Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, DeRozan was asked about whether or not he saw the ceremony and how he felt about the whole thing.

“I just didn’t want to. I seen highlights though,” DeRozan said. “The night before I talked to all the guys I played with, congratulating them.”

DeRozan has admitted in the past that seeing the Raptors be so successful has been hard although he has always been sure to support his friends like Kyle Lowry. It can't be easy but now that Leonard has left Toronto, perhaps DeRozan can be the one to get the last laugh.