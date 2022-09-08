DeMar DeRozan is a player who has been through a lot over the past decade. Just a few years ago, he was traded away from the Toronto Raptors, who had made him feel like he would be with the team forever. DeRozan felt betrayed by the trade, which ultimately led to the Raptors winning a championship in 2019.

Since that time, DeRozan has bounced from the San Antonio Spurs to the Chicago Bulls. Last season, DeRozan had a successful campaign, and many felt like it was a return to form. Despite this, some members of the media are labeling DeRozan as "overrated."

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In a piece from Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, DeRozan was named as one of the five most overrated players of the last decade. This list included Avery Bradley, DeAndre Jordan, Jamal Crawford, and even Julius Randle.

This is not the type of list you want to be part of, but DeRozan remained lighthearted about it as he took to Twitter with a video response. As you can see, he delivered the iconic "here we go again" clip from "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas." DeRozan has been called overrated before, and by now, he is used to it.

The assessment of DeRozan was quite harsh especially since he's a player you can easily root for. Hopefully, DeRozan can prove people wrong this season.