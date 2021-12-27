DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been fantastic this season. With Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine on the roster, the Bulls have been taken to a whole new level as they are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings. After missing the playoffs the last few years, fans in Chicago have been waiting for a solid roster, and now, the team finally has it.

While speaking on the Knuckleheads Podcast recently, DeRozan got to give some insight into why he wanted to come to the Bulls. Essentially, he has been viewed as an underdog his whole career, and he feels like the Bulls have been seen that way for quite some tine. He also saw the potential in the roster, and now, he just wants to go to the NBA Finals.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“I’ve done, did everything other than make the finals," DeRozan said. "It gave me that whole underdog mentality I have had my whole career…Imagine going there and winning in Chicago, oh my god.”

While the Bulls are certainly good, it will take a huge effort to get to the Finals. The team will have to take on rosters like the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, which is definitely not going to be easy. Regardless, the Bulls are showing a ton of promise and if they can stay healthy, they will be poised for a deep run.