DeMar DeRozan has been painfully underrated over the past few years as his teams typically break down in the playoffs. While playing alongside Kyle Lowry in Toronto, DeRozan had numerous playoff failures that ultimately led to his trade out of the city. For the last three seasons, DeRozan has been playing for a declining San Antonio Spurs team, and now, he is finally a free agent who can go wherever he so desires.

Recently, a report surfaced that he wants to team up with Kyle Lowry again and it would be interested in playing for a team like the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, anyone would want to play for the Lakers as it is a legendary franchise that is situated in a prime location.

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

In a new episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, DeRozan spoke about free agency and everything he is hoping to get out of it. As you can imagine, winning a title is at the top of his mind at this point.

“It’s all about winning at this point," DeRozan said. "Going into my 13th season and seeing all these guys just competing for a championship. At this point, you got to weigh out the opportunity to winning a championship kind of more. Especially with the career I’ve had. I’ve been fortunate to make a lot of money, but at this point, the ultimate goal is to compete for a championship.”

No one knows for sure what DeRozan will decide to do, however, there is no doubt a lot of teams could use his talents right about now. With free agency coming up, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.