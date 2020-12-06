DeMar DeRozan became a trending topic on social media yesterday as it was reported that he had to fend off a home intruder back in November. In fact, the man who broke into DeRozan's home came into contact with one of the NBA star's kids, before being promptly chased out of the home. It has been reported that the man intended to break into Kylie Jenner's home although he ended up getting the wrong house. From there, he was arrested and is now unable to enter DeRozan and Jenner's community, thanks to a restraining order.

During San Antonio Spurs media day, DeRozan was asked about the incident and whether or not it really happened. DeRozan confirmed it went down and even noted that it wasn't a big deal as he has handled a lot of various ordeals throughout his life.

"Yeah, everything is good. I grew up in Compton, California. I've been through worse," DeRozan joked. Needless to say, while the incident was probably scary, DeRozan had no qualms about doing what he had to do to keep his family safe.

As for Kylie, we're sure she is appreciated of everything DeRozan has done especially since her stalker can't harm her anymore.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images