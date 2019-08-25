Gerald "Buddie" Tiller, a pioneering member of Dem Franchize Boyz Has passed away after a battle with cancer.

It was Sunday that the group confirmed the death of Tiller, uploading shots to the Instagram page with the caption, "R.I.P Buddie you Will be Missed #demfranchizeboyz."

In addition, Jermaine Dupri, who first signed the group to his So So Def label in 2005, paid his respects, quoting his former artist's line from the group's staple "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" track.

'They call me Doctor Doc I prescribe what a nigga need," he penned on Instagram "#ripbuddy may your soul rest easy #demfranchiseboyz. #fuckcancer."