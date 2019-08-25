RIP Buddie.
Gerald "Buddie" Tiller, a pioneering member of Dem Franchize Boyz Has passed away after a battle with cancer.
It was Sunday that the group confirmed the death of Tiller, uploading shots to the Instagram page with the caption, "R.I.P Buddie you Will be Missed #demfranchizeboyz."
In addition, Jermaine Dupri, who first signed the group to his So So Def label in 2005, paid his respects, quoting his former artist's line from the group's staple "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" track.
'They call me Doctor Doc I prescribe what a nigga need," he penned on Instagram "#ripbuddy may your soul rest easy #demfranchiseboyz. #fuckcancer."
Dem Franchize Boyz first came to prominence at the height of the influx of southern dance anthems emerging from the South in the mid-2000s. Notably, they are responsible for hits that include "White Tee," "Oh, I Think They Like Me," and Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It." Their discography includes albums such as their self-titled debut in 2004, 2006's On Top Of Our Game and 2008's Our World, Our Way. The final release was 2011's Voltron mixtape.
While they were scheduled to come together for JD's So So Def 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y Tour, the trek was canceled.
Rest In Peace, Buddie.