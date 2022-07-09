Delonte West has a story unlike any other. The 38-year-old D.C. native went from being a pro-basketball player to stumbling down a dark road filled with drug abuse and mental illness. While numerous people have reached out in an attempt to help the former baller, it seems that West is still having some trouble getting on his feet.

Last month, a video of him panhandling in the middle of the street went viral. Despite his disheveled appearance and longing for cash, West told TMZ that there is no need for anyone to worry. Adamant about the fact that he was okay, he told the outlet, "I'm in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies."

Following that, he got a gig with a floor renovation company and was believed to be making good progress in his life. However, a recent clip has social media users questioning his mental health once again.

In a nearly two-minute video, a YouTuber, by the name of Shiakuro, is seen interviewing West about his struggles. "You're really Delonte West," the guy started, "I used to play 2K with you for so many years." Following the compliment, West kindly offered him a bite of his food to which the guy refused and offered to buy him a meal instead.

The Washington Post/Getty Images Further into their encounter, West admitted that he still has contact with his children who live in Dallas. He added that he'd rather take money than food from people, as that could go to his kids.

West also reflected on the Mavericks' owner, Mark Cuban, sending him to a rehab facility to get help with his mental illness. Despite completing the program, though, he stated, "I'm just losing my thoughts, man. Sometimes I forget I even played basketball."

Though he's been through a lot, Delonte is still grateful for where he is. "God knows what he's doing... If any other thing would have happened differently, then me and you wouldn't be sitting here talking," he stated.

Check out the entire clip below.