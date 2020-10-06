Heart-wrenching images of Delonte West begging for money in the streets of Dallas went viral this year and, after spotting them, Mark Cuban promised to help the former hops star.

The owner of the Dallas Mavericks found West at a gas station, had a conversation with him, and vowed to get him the help that he needs. After that, West reunited with his mother and they agreed to send him to a rehabilitation center in Florida. He has been in rehab for about a week and, according to a new report by TMZ, he's doing well.



The retired basketball player is reportedly in the detox stage of his rehab, which is one of the hardest parts to get through. This is known as Phase 1 in his treatment, and it may take longer than you think. Effectively, West is being helped to remove all traces of drugs and alcohol in his system. He is being looked after by professionals and, once he completes this end of the rehab process, he will be moved to a new facility to focus on mental health and long-term sober plans.

The report states that Delonte is "doing fine" and "roughing it out" right now.



Hopefully, West is able to find a long-term solution to his substance abuse issues, also locking down a source of income to stay off the streets. We're all praying for you!

